Manning dedicates Manager of the Month award to MK Dons staff and players

Liam Manning collected his second Manager of the Month prize, adding January to his September trophy

Liam Manning claimed his second League One Manager of the Month award of the season by claiming the prize for January, but skipper Dean Lewington missed out on the Player of the Month gong.

The MK Dons boss won the accolade for September and added to his trophy collection after picking up 14 points from a possible 21 at the start of 2022, with the club now level on points with second-placed Wigan Athletic in the table.

Lewington, who was nominated for his role in Dons’ climb up the table in January, missed out on the Player of the Month award to Rotherham United striker Michael Smith after he scored five goals for the runaway league leaders.

Speaking about his second Manager of the Month award, Manning said: “I’m honoured to receive this award, but it wouldn’t have been possible without the dedication and hard work of our staff as well the players, of course, performing on a matchday.

“We have a team-first mentality at MK Dons because we know the only way we will be able to enjoy sustainable success is by working together and believing in each other.

“January had its challenges due to the transfer window but the players and staff remained focused and avoided all distractions, and were able to, ultimately, deliver on the pitch with some important results.

“Those results have put us in a good spot with just over a quarter of the season left to play but we will continue to take each game as it comes. There are still lots of points to be won however our focus is only on Saturday’s fixture with Ipswich Town.”

Former Dons boss Danny Wilson, who chairs the Sky Bet Manager of the Month judging panel, said: “Games came thick and fast for Liam’s team in January, so squad management is paramount. “He embraced this brilliantly and after seven games returned home with 14 points and a spot the Play-Off positions.”

Sky Sports’ EFL pundit Don Goodman said: “The Dons have promotion on their minds and a strong January from Liam Manning’s side has done plenty for their chances.