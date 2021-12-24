Manning delighted with the form of Warren O’Hora

Liam Manning celebrates with Warren O’Hora

Defender Warren O’Hora has a big fan in the form of Dons’ head coach Liam Manning.

The 22-year-old Irishman has racked up more than 60 appearances for the club since making the switch, initially on loan from Brighton, in the summer of 2020.

Establishing himself as one of the first choice centre backs, O’Hora has been relentless in his consistency this season alongside Harry Darling and Dean Lewington.

And his consistency has been one of the key factors which has made him stand out to Manning, who said O’Hora is one of the key men in helping drive Dons’ culture.

“I've been delighted with Warren,” said Manning. “You forget how young he is. I love his character - day-in, day-out he gives his all and has some really good fundamentals and habits as a result of that. It's great for the squad and the club that we have someone like that to drive the culture.

“He has been really consistent, and like the rest of them, I want him to be the best he can be. And he still wants to learn and get better.”

On his own performances this term, O’Hora admitted he has been really pleased with the way the season has gone but predicts more to come.

He said: “It has been a good season, personally. I think the staff are happy with me, I’m happy with the players around me and with the way things are run at the club.