Manning denies Dons’ interest in Cambridge frontman Knibbs
Dons’ head coach shot down rumours linking his side with a move for the 23-year-old
Rumours linking Cambridge United forward Harvey Knibbs with a move to MK Dons appear to be wide of the mark, with Liam Manning shooting them down on Friday.
Similar to talk of Dons’ interest in fellow U’s frontman Sam Smith, a bid for Knibbs was brushed off by Dons’ head coach when he spoke to the media ahead of his side’s game with Accrington Stanley on Saturday at Stadium MK.
Manning has been vocal in his side’s need and want for more strikers this summer, most recently saying they were still in the hunt for a marksman, while confirming Mo Eisa had made progress in his recovery from an Achille’s injury which is likely to rule him out for another few months yet.
When asked about the latest in the search for new recruits, and specifically about truth to the rumours linking Dons with Knibbs, Manning said: “No. We're going all the work we can on that, but it wouldn't be right for me to sit here and talk about another team's player.
“We've got a few options at the moment, but it's such a difficult market. Everyone seems to be looking for strikers with fairly similar profiles.
“At the moment, it's in house and we're working hard to do something but we're not close yet.”
There could be light at the end of the tunnel for Manning and Dons though as he confirmed striker Will Grigg, who has missed the last three matches with a hamstring issue, is very close to a comeback, along with Daniel Harvie and Nathan Holland.