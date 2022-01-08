Liam Manning felt his side had enough quality to beat the 10-men of Accrington but didn’t show it as they had to settle for a 1-1 draw at the Wham Stadium

Colby Bishop’s header after eight minutes was cancelled out by Mo Eisa’s 24th minute equaliser in what was an enthralling opening half, but when Liam Coyle was sent off for a rash tackle on Daniel Harvie 10 minutes later, it changed the complexion of the game.

Intent to sit back and defend thereafter, Stanley set about frustrating the visitors. Despite having 92 per cent possession in the second half, Dons were limited to half-chances from Eisa, Scott Twine and Dean Lewington but could not find a way through.

“From numerous angles it was frustrating,” said Manning afterwards. “The goal we conceded was poor, but as we have done so many times we responded in the right way.

“We worked hard to create the goal which Mo took really well. And then 11 v 11, we had a few chances but the sending off changed what we were playing against. I haven't see it back but Dan has a mark on his groin but whether it was a stamp I'm not so sure. The guys didn't think it was malicious.

“It brought about a new challenge for the guys to solve. It wasn't quite there in the second half ,we didn't quite create enough clear cut but it's hard to do that against 10-men.

“The perception is that with a man less and all the ball, it's easy to do. But they're a good honest group at Accrington. They defended well, dug in and it was on us to have the quality to create opportunities in the second half.

“It's not easy playing against a block when a team is so disciplined with it. They showed grit and determination to keep us out and credit to them for that, but with the quality we have I'd expect us to do more.