Manning familiar with Robinson’s MK links on and off the pitch

Karl Robinson is no stranger to Stadium MK or some of the other picturesque spots in Milton Keynes either!

Liam Manning and Karl Robinson have not crosses paths on the side lines yet, but they have accidentally met each other several times already - including at the Royal Albert Hall!

Former Dons boss Robinson, who still calls Milton Keynes home, brings his Oxford United side to Stadium MK tomorrow for the League One clash.

Manning said he is no stranger to Robinson’s achievements at the club he now presides over, but no stranger to the man either having met him on a couple of occasions away from football stadia.

He said: “I've bumped into him a few times - I saw him at Willen Lake where we chatted for about 20 minutes which was good, and then randomly I met him at a concert in London when he was right next to me! The few times I've met him, he's been really open and helpful, and forthcoming which speaks volumes about him as a person.

“I have a huge amount of respect for what he did here. Coming here, you can't not be aware of what he did for this club.”

With Oxford just a point and a place above Dons in League One, Manning predicts an enjoyable game when the sides meet tomorrow, and is keen to see how his side respond to the similarly tough challenge they faced in the form of Plymouth on Wednesday night.

“It's really exciting, following up from the game on Wednesday,” Manning added. “We have to show how we respond from a difficult game to go again against another difficult team at the weekend.

“Oxford have real variation. They can build, that can play out, they can go through, round or over you and have good energy in and out of possession and it makes them enjoyable to watch.