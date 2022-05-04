Manning ‘has a job to do’ at MK Dons amidst QPR speculation

MK Dons head coach Liam Manning said he is fully focused on the play-off campaign against Wycombe Wanderers. He has however been linked with the manager’s job at Queens Park Rangers this week.

Liam Manning said he has heard nothing from QPR despite being one of hte favourites to take over from Mark Warburton at Loftus Road.

The 59-year-old announced he would step down at manager of Rangers at the end of the season, with Manning posted as one of the early favourites to take over.

Dons head into a hectic few days with their play-off campaign against Wycombe Wanderers coming up tomorrow (Thursday) and Sunday, and Manning was keen to distance himself from the rumours, with his focus on the task at hand.

“It's a straight bat on that one - I've got a job to do here,” he said. “All my focus is on this hectic week we've got. All my energy is on this club and making sure the players are prepared.

“It's part of the game: all the speculation and noise. It will never stop but my players know my attention is on them.

I see it as a compliment - whether there's any truth in it I don't know, I've not heard anything. It's important to stress how much hard work is going on here with so many good people, and it's a culmination of so many people delivering in their roles and pulling in the same direction.