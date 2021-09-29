Troy Parrott and Daniel Harvie mob Scott Twine after scoring for MK Dons on Tuesday night. Twine’s hat-trick against Fleetwood Town helped Dons earn a point

op-scorer Scott Twine was praised by head coach Liam Manning following his hat-trick in the 3-3 draw with Fleetwood on Tuesday night.

Each goal was better than the last, culminating with a superb free-kick to secure his first career hat-trick.

Ironically, Dons’ last hat-trick scorer was Will Grigg against Swindon Town last season - a game which saw Twine lining up for the Robins at Stadium MK when Dons ran out 5-0 winners.

“He’s a terrific character,” said Manning of Twine.

“He’s such a humble guy, honest an hard-working and just loves football.

“Those free-kicks aren’t coincidence, he studies them. He puts in a lot of time and energy into doing them so credit goes to him for that, being so dedicated so such a difficult technique.

“He’s been terrific since we joined, he’s a constant threat, his quality in attacking areas have been really good.