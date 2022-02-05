Harry Darling celebrates scoring Dons’ equaliser against Lincoln City. His goal just before half time was his fifth of the season.

Few were more surprised with the names on MK Dons’ score-sheet than head coach Liam Manning on Saturday.

Not often do centre-backs score, let alone score both, but Harry Darling and Warren O’Hora found the back of the net as Dons came from behind to beat Lincoln City at Stadium MK, moving up to third in League One as a result.

Perhaps even more surprising was that neither goal came from a set-piece, but in fact driving runs started by the defenders in their own halves before getting the final touches to get it over the line.

Darling, more commonly known for his roams forward, began his six minutes before the break, offloading around 20 yards out before continuing his run, heading in Theo Corbeanu’s parried shot to equalise after keeper Josh Griffiths popped it up into the air.

O’Hora is lesser-known for his attacking abilities but took a leaf from Darling’s book, taking advantage of the space opening up in front of him before heading into the box to convert Troy Parrott’s cross.

“I'm delighted for the guys,” said Manning afterwards. “They joke about getting more goals, and it's great to have more people contributing. For me, the centre backs should be getting four or five a season so I'm delighted for the two of them.

Warren O’Hora is joined by Troy Parrott and Theo Corbeanu as they celebrate his first goal of the season

“Everyone was in a state of shock that Woz had scored! Everyone sprints over to celebrate and enjoys it. I'm delighted for Woz, he deserves it, he's a real character and has done so well for us.”

“We want to produce players who can think,” Manning continued. “If there's space in front of them, step in and make a positive decision and they did that.