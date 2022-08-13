Manning integral in changing MK Dons in the last year, says O’Hora

Warren O’Hora said head coach Liam Manning has been integral in changing the culture and mood at Stadium MK during his first year in charge

The change in MK Dons’ culture on and off the field over the last year has been down to the hard work of Liam Manning and his backroom staff, according to Warren O’Hora.

The head coach marks a year in charge at Stadium MK today, Saturday, and defender O’Hora has been an almost mainstay in the side under Manning throughout the tenure.

Dons came up just short in their push for promotion to the Championship last season, highlighting, according to O’Hora the impact he has made on the club since taking over.

Read More A learning and improving experience - Manning on his first year at MK Dons

“Last season speaks for itself,” he said. “He has been incredible, especially considering the speed of the transition last year. There was no panic, it wasn’t as if he needed to buy a lot of players because he has worked with them before, he knew that this is the squad he had and he knew the style we wanted to play.

“In terms of changing the culture, he has been so intense. We attract a lot of players because of our culture and our style of play, he gives a lot of the young lads confidence, and he’s really honest with people.

“You can speak to any of the lads who have worked under him throughout his time here, he has been amazing.

“Himself and the staff around him, as well as the people within the club are all good people. You have a smile on your face when you talk about him because that’s just the way he is, you know he wants to get the best out of you.

Read More Manning has no time for sentiment on his return to Ipswich Town