Manning lauds his players after Dons win over Portsmouth

Liam Manning was full of praise for his players at the full-time whistle, singling a few of his stars out after their 1-0 win over Portsmouth

Though there were plenty of excellent performers in the MK Dons team which beat Portsmouth on Saturday, head coach Liam Manning highlighted some of his key men in the 1-0 win at Stadium MK.

Matt O’Riley stood out as Dons’ top performer in midfield against Portsmouth on Saturday

Matt O’Riley

Matt's on a really good run of form at the minute. He has to maintain it and keep it going. We'll keep pushing him to become the best player he can be. He shows really high level moments of composure under pressure, especially when you're up against it. He shows bravery to get on the ball and ease pressure.

Andrew Fisher

Fish was terrific. His decision making I thought was really good in terms of build-up and when to go long. And he made a couple of key, important saves at crucial times.

Dean Lewington

Credit to Skip, his 700th league for the club is monumental. I think it's something the club should be really proud of - that loyalty. His leadership and experience got us through the challenging moments.

Hiram Boateng

What he showed today was slightly different. He put in a real shift for the team, the running he did, the defensive responsibility, his physicality. He had a good chance and hit the post. Credit has to go to him for getting into the team and back in contention.

Ethan Robson celebrates his winning goal against Portsmouth with Troy Parrott

Ethan Robson