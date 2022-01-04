Liam Manning said Charlton’s late winner came out of the blue as the Addicks progressed into the Papa John’s Trophy quarter finals

Jonathan Leko’s stoppage time winner left Liam Manning and MK Dons in shock as Charlton Athletic progressed into the quarter finals of the Papa John’s Trophy.

David Kasumu and Mo Eisa both missed great chances in the second half at The Valley as Dons looked the more likely to score a decisive goal to go through.

But as penalties loomed, Leko, who had forced Franco Ravizzoli into a decent save earlier in the second half, popped up in the six yard box to head past the keeper and send his side into the next round.

“It's a strange feeling,” said Manning afterwards. “There were so many positives to take, I was pleased with a lot of it, but to conceded the way we did leaves a bitter taste. It was a really poor goal from our perspective.

“We had a lot of control in the second half, we created some really good chances - that chance for David Kasumu would have been a great goal - but their goal came out of the blue so we're in a bit of shock right now.

“Franco made a couple of good saves but I think if there was going to be a team who would score, it looked like being us.

“We wanted to progress and do well and win the game. I don't want to say we deserved to win because we made a collective of errors for the goal, but the incentive to win was there, but you can't give goals away like that.