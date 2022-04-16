Manning offers brief update on Mo Eisa’s injury against Sheffield Wednesday

Mo Eisa is helped onto the stretcher after suffering an injury against Sheffield Wednesday. Dons went 3-0 inside the opening half hour at Stadium MK, but fought back to 3-2 - a defeat which ended their 15-game unbeaten run

Liam Manning said injury to Mo Eisa ‘does not look great’ after the striker left the field on a stretcher against Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday night.

The 27-year-old went down on 57 minutes chasing a ball forwards as Dons trailed the Owls 3-1 at Stadium MK, immediately signalling for help from the physios.

After receiving treatment on the field from Adam Ross, the striker, who has 12 goals to his name this season, was stretchered off with his left leg heavily strapped.

Speaking afterwards, Manning admitted the full extent of the injury is yet to be established but said it doesn’t look too promising with just two weeks of the season remaining.

“It's not looking great,” Manning said. “We'll need to look at it. He's down in the dressing room and he's gutted. But well have to give it a bit of time to see where he's at.”