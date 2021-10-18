Manning pleased with exciting FA Cup draw against Stevenage

Liam Manning is excited for his first taste of FA Cup football when MK Dons take on Stevenage in the first round at Stadium MK next month

Liam Manning says MK Dons will not be taking their eye off the ball in a couple of weeks when they take on Stevenage in the FA Cup first round.

The game, played the weekend of November 5-7 at Stadium MK, will be Manning’s first taste of managing in the world’s oldest knockout competition and one he wants to make a mark in.

Stevenage are currently struggling at the wrong end of League Two, but have given Dons more than a few scares down the years, including knocking them out of the competition back in 2010, also in the first round.

Speaking about the draw and the FA Cup, Manning said: “It's a good draw - we're excited for it. It's a difficult one, the second you take your eye off it you're in trouble.

“It's my first FA Cup game too, it's a hugely prestigious competition.