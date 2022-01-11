Liam Manning called for the MK Dons fans to create the same atmosphere for future games at Stadium MK after the 1-0 win over AFC Wimbledon

Liam Manning praised the MK Dons supporters after they helped his side over the line in the 1-0 win over rivals AFC Wimbledon on Tuesday night.

Matt O’Riley’s first half strike was enough to settle the tie at Stadium MK, but they were aided with the first half sending off of Nesta Guinness-Walker as the visitors were reduced to 10-men.

Controlling the second period, Dons never really looked in trouble and Franco Ravizzoli, making his first league start for the club was untested as AFC Wimbledon failed to register an effort on target as they chased the game.

With more than 7,600 inside Stadium MK, Manning said the atmosphere built by the home fans really helped his side and he wants to hear more from the supporters in future outings.

“I loved it,” he said. “The fans really helped us over the line. If they can turn up for the rest of the season now, this will help us. If we can generate that atmosphere in here again, it's massive for the players and it helps shift momentum.”

On the game, he said: “It was a really professional performance in the second half. We didn’t concede a shot on target. We had chances too - Theo (Corbeanu) had one at the back post, Twiney had one too.

“The danger sometimes when you're facing 10-men is going to chase it and we didn't need to. But we controlled it, managed it and made sure we ended with three points.