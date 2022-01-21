Manning predicts a busy week ahead for Dons in the transfer window

Liam Manning would not be drawn on rumours linking his side to signing Bohemians midfielder Dawson Devoy, but said they were close to signing another player ahead of tomorrow’s match against Doncaster Rovers

Liam Manning hopes to have another new face to choose from for tomorrow’s match against Doncaster Rovers, but it is not likely to be Dawson Devoy.

The 21-year-old Irish midfielder is currently at Bohemians and has been heavily linked with a move to Stadium MK to bolster their ranks following four departures this week.

However, The Citizen understands while Devoy is a subject of interest, he is not the man coming in.

On Devoy, Manning said: “I'm not speculating on other people's players, and it's important to operate with a level of integrity and respect. He's attached to another club at the minute, so it's not right to comment or commit one way or another.”

And on his latest signing, he said: “I'm hoping so, we're very close to getting someone in this afternoon. We can't confirm anything at the moment, but we're very close but hopefully there will be a new face in the team tomorrow.