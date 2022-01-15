Liam Manning celebrates Dons’ win at Portsmouth

Liam Manning said MK Dons’ first win at Fratton Park showed exactly what their culture is about after claiming a 2-1 victory over Portsmouth on Saturday.

First half goals from Mo Eisa and Theo Corbeanu - a stunner - put Dons in control at the break before Pompey piled forwards in the second half, heaping pressure on the visitors. Pulling a goal back through George Hirst, Portsmouth drew a wonderful save from debutant keeper Jamie Cumming, who signed on loan from Chelsea in the week, before John Marquis thought he had sealed a point for Danny Cowley’s side, only to see it ruled out for offside.

There were chances at the other end too as Dons played the second period on the counter, with Daniel Harvie hitting the bar before Scott Twine and Hiram Boateng drew a brilliant double-save from keeper Gavin Bazunu late in the day.

Consolidating their fifth place in League One with a second win in a row, Manning said he was delighted with the win.

“I'm exhausted,” he said. “What a performance. Everything that has to underpin our culture - work, fight, sticking together in tough moments. It's a terrific result and performance for so many different reasons for the ones we're usually associated with.

“You won’t come to places like this and dominate for 95 minutes. It was always going to be difficult coming out in the second half, even though we were 2-0 up because of the atmosphere and the quality they have. We knew they'd increase their intensity, play direct and forward.