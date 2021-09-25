Dons head coach Liam Manning admitted his side made strange decisions late in the day against Wycombe as they held on to win 1-0

Liam Manning said his side made life difficult for themselves in the latter stages of their 1-0 win over Wycombe Wanderers on Saturday.

Leading through Troy Parrott’s 39th minute penalty, which also saw Anthony Stewart sent off after the foul on the Tottenham loanee, Dons were unable to add to their advantage in the second period despite decent chances for Scott Twine, Ethan Robson and Max Watters.

Despite being reduced to 10-men, Wycombe threw everything at Dons in the closing stages after bringing on target man Adebayo Akinfenwa, but were unable to get through the home side’s resolute defence.

Despite claiming their fourth home win in a row, Manning said his side made some strange decisions late in the day which almost allowed Wycombe back into it.

“We made some strange decisions late in the game, from 85 minutes on,” he admitted. “For me, it was about seeing the clock down and keeping a clean sheet, but I felt we tried to attack and tried to score.

“We had to maintain control. We allowed them to get the ball, throw it into our half and go and attack. For the majority, we did it well, but we have to give credit to Wycombe to force us into that.

“The key thing was the three points. It was extremely difficult, even with them down to 10 men. They're really difficult to play against, effective with their style and caused us problems from set pieces.