Liam Manning has hinted that MK Dons could do business before the transfer window closes on Tuesday night

The transfer window will close next Tuesday, and Liam Manning hopes he can add his first signing before it reopens in January.

Dons have been busy during this window already, including breaking their transfer record for Mo Eisa as one of 11 signings adding to the team.

The window closes just after Dons are in Papa John’s Trophy action against Burton Albion on Tuesday night, so Manning will be looking to complete their business before the trip to the Pirelli Stadium.

And he has hinted a single deal, rather than several, could be on the cards before business settles for a few months.

“Hopefully, possibly, who knows?!” he said. “We're looking but it's about getting the right people.

“Some clubs panic and force things to get people in, but I look in-house first and I'm happy with the current squad. We've got a real blend of characters, quality and strengths.

“If we add, it has to be the right person and the right thing we need.