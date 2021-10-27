Brooklyn Ilunga recovered well from his early mistake against Aston Villa U21s

Liam Manning gave his critiques on several players after MK Dons’ 4-2 defeat to Aston Villa U21s on Tuesday night.

Making nine changes to his side for the Papa John’s Trophy game, Dons’ head coach gave starts to several of his squad players, with many of them making a strong impression against the strong young Villains.

Here’s what the head coach had to say about some of his players.

Brooklyn Ilunga

“Brook is a good character but as part of his journey he will make mistakes. The biggest thing is to learn from it, get better and improve. He showed good energy, good character and had some good moments.”

Josh Martin

“Josh had a really good impact in attack. There are some things, out of position defensively, he needs to get better at, but a lot of the guys did well.”

Aden Baldwin

“I was pleased with Aden tonight, he did well. That's what we've got in the group. And these guys should be pushing, fighting and scrapping so when they get the opportunity they have to make sure they grab it.”

Charlie Brown

