Manning takes up the helm at MK Dons
The former Lommel boss confirmed as new head coach
Liam Manning
Liam Manning has taken up the position of Head Coach at MK Dons.
The 35-year-old left Belgian side Lommel on Wednesday evening to replace Russell Martin at the helm at Stadium MK - his first managerial post in England.
He arrives in time to lead Dons into their first home game of the season against Sunderland on Saturday.
“Firstly, it’s a privilege to be named Head Coach of MK Dons,” he said. “I am thankful to the chairman and Liam Sweeting for providing me with this exciting opportunity.
“CFG (City Football Group) were terrific for me and provided me a chance to go to New York and then to become Head Coach at Lommel - ultimately, though, this was too good of an opportunity for me.
“This is an ambitious football club that believes in playing a certain way - a way that the fans are used to and demand and one that I believe in too. We also have a squad full of quality and exciting players, who I can’t wait to get to work with.
“Me and my family are going to move here to live within half an hour of the area so that we can integrate ourselves into the community. That is important to me because, as we learnt last season, football is for the fans.”