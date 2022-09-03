Manning under no illusions how much work needs to be done after Exeter humbling

Liam Manning admitted he is under no illusions that MK Dons are near the finished article yet after a difficult 1-0 defeat to Exeter City on Saturday.

Cheick Diabate’s 66th minute header may have been the only goal of the game, but Dons never looked close to cancelling it out, with Darragh Burns’ first half effort saved by Jamel Blackman the best they could mustre.

After making 14 signings in the summer, Dons’ head coach has often spoken about the transition Dons are going through, but after wins over Watford and Morecambe, it felt as though his side had turned a corner.

Read More Diabate header secures Exeter the points over drab Dons

The defeat to Exeter City though showed him they are still a way off.

“I was under no illusions before we even kicked off here today, we still have a lot of work to do,” he said. “It was really disappointing and not near the level we're capable of. It comes down to basics - they've got to be to a higher level.

“We can do all the work and plans, but they have to step up and own the performance. And that's down to all of us - players and coaches. But we don't want many more feelings like this, that's for sure.

“And we chased it at the end, but not enough of us were at it. We made changes to make an impact and influence the game but it just didn't happen.”

Keeper Jamie Cumming made three excellent saves to keep Exeter at bay until he was finally beaten by Diabate’s header, with Manning saying he was Dons’ only positive to take from St James Park.

He said: “Jamie was terrific today. He kept it at 1-0 and made some terrific saves. He showed real propgress in his game, he didn't show emotion by getting frustrated. He was the one positive to come out of the game for me.