Manning wants an end to Dons’ problem with conceding first

Dons defender Harry Darling

Falling behind in games is something Dons have had to get used to again this season, but it’s not a habit Liam Manning wants to see continue.

Conceding first in each of the last three games, Dons also trailed to Bolton in the League One opening fixture before fighting back - a habit they got into last season as well as their slow start ultimately cost them a higher finish in League One than 13th.

“We don't want to make a habit of going behind all the time,” said Manning after Dons twice went behind to Ipswich Town on Saturday. But it says a lot about the group that they come back.