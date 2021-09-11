Liam Manning said it is still too early to look too far ahead to what MK Dons can do this season, despite a fine win over Portsmouth

Dons’ win over Portsmouth might be their biggest victory of the season so far, but Liam Manning is trying to remain grounded as his side moved up to fifth in League One on Saturday.

Though they have played a game more than most in the division, Dons are now six unbeaten in all competitions - their only defeat coming against League One pace setters Sunderland 24 hours after Manning took over the reins at Stadium MK.

Saturday’s win over Portsmouth, thanks to Ethan Robson’s 71st minute strike, is their fourth win in six, and once again saw them play exciting football to leave a much-fancied promotion hopeful looking distinctly second-best for long periods of the game.

Read More Stadium MK should be a place teams fear coming to, says Manning

Despite the performance and nature of the win though, Manning said it is far too early in the season, and indeed his tenure, to get carried away with anything.

He said: “There's a long way to go - it's important not to get carried away or get ahead of ourselves. It's really important to stay grounded, focus week-to-week on what we can control so when we go into next week, we're better than we were last week and today.

“It was a really tough game against really difficult opposition. In the first half, we were terrific, created some really good chances and looked really dangerous throughout the game. We could have controlled possession a bit more but it was disappointing not to go in ahead at half time.