Manning wants to bring an end to Dons’ trailing habit

Charlton’s Jordan Stockley headed the Addicks in front at Stadium MK as MK Dons once again fell behind in a game this season. Liam Manning hopes a few tweaks on the training ground this week will put their latest issue to bed.

Liam Manning hopes spending a week on the training ground and tinkering with a few things could help MK Dons solve their issue of trailing in games.

In every game so far, Dons have fallen behind, and in four of the five have conceded first.

Manning’s first three games in charge came in quick succession without any prolonged time on the training ground for his team to adapt to his methods and vision for the team.

He said the things he has tried to implement this week have been relatively minor, but he hopes falling behind will be a thing of the past.

“We don't want to make a habit of it, but it's a good reflection on the group by their ability to bounce back,” he said. “It's important and puts us in good stead, but if we're on top in games and the momentum is with us, we have to make sure we go ahead and get on top and hold on to the lead.

“Whatever happens in the game, we need to be hardened to cope with those experiences and respond in the right way.”

Following his first week at Woughton, Manning added: “It has been really good. We've had a full week so it was nice to see them train, and a chance to see some of the other guys, the players who have been in and around it.

“It has been good to get our principles across too, which obviously will be different. I have to say, we've got a group who want to work and enjoy their football.