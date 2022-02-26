Mo Eisa celebrates his ninth goal of the season but his first at Stadium MK since August as he opens the scoring against Bolton

MK Dons sent out another statement in the League One promotion as they brushed aside in-form Bolton Wanderers on Saturday with a 2-0 win at Stadium MK.

Goals from Mo Eisa and Scott Twine ensured a third win in a week for Liam Manning’s side as they moved level on points with second placed Wigan Athletic, themselves beaten away at Sunderland.

Dons’ margin of victory could have been bigger too, with Kaine Kesler-Hayden coming close, Twine hitting the post and Troy Parrott missing a good second half opening, while they had keeper Jamie Cumming to thank for tipping Amadou Bakayoko’s header onto the bar just before the break.

Now unbeaten in eight and one defeat in 14 in League One, Dons have opened a 10-point gap to sixth spot - the final available play-off spot - the win over Ian Evatt’s side, who were flying prior to kick-off, will send out alarm bells to the rest of the division.

Head coach Liam Manning though has warned of over-confidence with 11 games still remaining.

“If teams look at (Dons’ recent form) then so be it, but the guys have got better at stepping up and delivering in big games and in big moments, managing those moments when you have to defend and block,” he said.

“It's important to only take it game-by-game. IF you take your eye off the ball, you'll get punished. They don't take their eyes off the ball, they're hungry to perform and win games a certain way. The culture we've got is really important.