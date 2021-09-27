Manning warns of underestimating in-form Fleetwood Town

MK Dons head coach Liam Manning

Despite the difference between MK Dons and Fleetwood Town in the League One table, Liam Manning predicts a tough evening when the Cod Army head to Stadium MK on Tuesday night.

Though Liam Manning’s side are a point from the top in third, Fleetwood are 18th but are making up for lost time. Simon Grayson’s side were beaten in their first four matches this season, but come to Milton Keynes six unbeaten.

Dons though are seven without defeat, winning in their last four at Stadium MK and the division’s top scorers.

Head coach Manning though is wary of Fleetwood’s threats and knows Dons cannot head into the game with an air of complacency.

“It will be another difficult game - I say it every week but I mean it,” he said. “Fleetwood are in a good run of form themselves to be fair. They have a lot of variation in the way they play, they've got some young, hungry, energetic players who can cause problems so we have to control ourselves, our discipline and focus and work ethic to make sure we're ready to go and have a fight again, and then ultimately show our quality after that.