Manning well-aware of the pressure mounting on his shoulders at MK Dons

Dons boss Liam Manning admitted he is well aware his head could be on the chopping board as his side dropped to second from bottom of League One on Saturday after losing to Fleetwood Town.

Daniel Batty’s 90th minute strike sailing into the top corner ensured Scott Brown’s Cod Army left Stadium MK with all three points, having come from a goal behind to win, while Dons were left to rue several great chances which went awry.

But picking up just five points all season at home, and slipping six points back from safety once more, pressure will continue to swirl around Manning and his future.

“I'm fully aware of the situation but I have to keep my head down and work,” he said. “I can't spend time stressing about things because it doesn't change anything. I see the quality of work every day.

“When I reflect, I know myself and the staff do everything we can to get the players ready to go out and perform. That's where my energy goes.

