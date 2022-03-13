Manning won’t wreck his head looking at other results in the run-in

Liam Manning will not be paying too much attention to how his promotion rivals get on, despite the end of the season looming

Liam Manning insists he will not be looking at results elsewhere as the season reaches the business end.

Dons have just eight games to go this term, and sit third in the table behind table toppers Rotherham and Wigan, still very much in the hunt for an automatic promotion spot. However both sides above Dons have games in hand, and are in action this Tuesday night.

Though Dons’ unbeaten run of 11 matches has seen them sail into contention for a top-two spot, Manning says there is little his side can do to impact on results elsewhere, and won’t give much time or energy to worrying about how their promotion rivals get on.

“You can wreck your head looking at other teams, what they’re doing, their fixtures and so on,” he said. “We have eight games to go, we have to go into next Saturday’s game with the same intensity and discipline to win it.”

While MK Dons’ run of consecutive wins came to an end at five matches on Saturday as a result of their 1-1 draw with Wigan on Saturday, it completes a strong week for Dons, having picked up seven points from a possible nine, following wins over the league leading Millers and Cheltenham on Tuesday.

Speaking after Saturday’s draw, Manning said the importance of momentum following their 87th minute equaliser will be important for morale as Dons enjoy a week without a Tuesday night game.

He said: “It’s been a tough run, and this is another tough game. I’m delighted with how the players have responded.

“Momentum is important not just for 90 minutes but between games as well. You go away and think a point isn't a bad thing.