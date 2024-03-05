Live

Mansfield Town 1-1 MK Dons - Gilbey fires Dons level with a beauty

MK Dons are in action against League Two leaders Mansfield Town
By Toby Lock
Published 5th Mar 2024, 18:30 GMT
Updated 5th Mar 2024, 20:07 GMT

Mansfield Town vs MK Dons - LIVE

20:07 GMT

20 mins: GOAL! Dons are level!

It's nothing short of what they deserve! Gilbey has scored an absolute rocket there, bursting through the midfield to fire past Pym from 18 yards

20:02 GMT

15 mins: GOAL - Quinn gives Mansfield the lead

Ahhh Kelly saves twice from Lucas Akins, but Quinn is on hand to tap in the final rebound

20:01 GMT

14 mins: Penalty to Mansfield

Quinn's cross is cut out by MJ Williams but the referee feels it has hit his hand and points to the spot

19:56 GMT

10 mins: Akins tests Kelly

The big striker has a go from the edge of the box, Akins though doesn't get a lot behind his effort and Kelly routinely saves

19:55 GMT

9 mins: Lofthouse just wide

Great break from the wing-back, skipping the tackle on halfway, bursting to the edge of the box before shooting wide. He wants a corner but goal kick is given

19:51 GMT

5 mins: Positive start

Decent start from the visitors, not overawed by the league leaders in these early stages, eager to get on the front foot and test this Mansfield defence.

Gilbey and Payne having some joy early on as well

19:49 GMT

2 mins: Dennis' touch lets him down

Gilbey does really well to skin Aden Flint on half-way, bursts towards the edge of the box, plays it to Dennis who cannot control it and it bobbles through to Pym

19:46 GMT

Kick-off

Dan Kemp gets the game underway

19:41 GMT

Good travelling support tonight

19:19 GMTUpdated 19:20 GMT

Who could score tonight?

