Mansfield Town 1-1 MK Dons - Gilbey fires Dons level with a beauty
Mansfield Town vs MK Dons - LIVE
20 mins: GOAL! Dons are level!
It's nothing short of what they deserve! Gilbey has scored an absolute rocket there, bursting through the midfield to fire past Pym from 18 yards
15 mins: GOAL - Quinn gives Mansfield the lead
Ahhh Kelly saves twice from Lucas Akins, but Quinn is on hand to tap in the final rebound
14 mins: Penalty to Mansfield
Quinn's cross is cut out by MJ Williams but the referee feels it has hit his hand and points to the spot
10 mins: Akins tests Kelly
The big striker has a go from the edge of the box, Akins though doesn't get a lot behind his effort and Kelly routinely saves
9 mins: Lofthouse just wide
Great break from the wing-back, skipping the tackle on halfway, bursting to the edge of the box before shooting wide. He wants a corner but goal kick is given
5 mins: Positive start
Decent start from the visitors, not overawed by the league leaders in these early stages, eager to get on the front foot and test this Mansfield defence.
Gilbey and Payne having some joy early on as well
2 mins: Dennis' touch lets him down
Gilbey does really well to skin Aden Flint on half-way, bursts towards the edge of the box, plays it to Dennis who cannot control it and it bobbles through to Pym
Kick-off
Dan Kemp gets the game underway
Good travelling support tonight
