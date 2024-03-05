Mansfield Town 1-2 MK Dons - Dons beat the League Two leaders
Get the latest from the game
Mansfield Town vs MK Dons - LIVE
FULL TIME! MK Dons have won it!
They don't lose here very often, but Mansfield have lost at home to MK Dons!
That Matt Dennis goal early in the second-half secures the win, but what a performance that was!
95 mins: Mansfield corner at the death
A big chance for the hosts
Stoppage time
Five minutes to be added on
90 mins: Wonderful save from Pym
Alex Gilbey should put the game to bed after Harrison holds up play really well, but Pym makes a brilliant save to deny him
83 mins: More Dons changes
7,414 in attendance here tonight as Dons make two more changes
Payne comes off for Robson, and MJ Williams is replaced by Cam Norman
81 mins: Pinball in MK Dons' area
Mansfield's corner causes havoc for MK Dons as they put in four do-or-die blocks to keep out, amongst others, Boateng in there for the home side
72 mins: Tomlinson over this time
Great football again from Harrison, this time he squares to Tomlinson on the edge of the box but he puts it over too
70 mins: More good football
Really nice stuff in the build-up again, Harrison and Tezgel involved as Lofthouse fires over the bar.
Two more subs for Mansfield as Quinn and Akins make way for Maris and former Dons cult hero Hiram Boateng
65 min: Bate takes aim
A long way out is the Leeds loanee but he shapes to shoot and unleashes from 25 yards, though it's harmlessly over the top
61 mins: A whole host of subs
Baily Cargill off, McLaughlin on
Swan off, Clarke on
Tom Nichols has also replaced Aaron Lewis
Dennis is making way for Ellis Harrison, and Dan Kemp is being replaced by Emre Tezgel