Mansfield Town 1-2 MK Dons - Dons beat the League Two leaders

MK Dons are in action against League Two leaders Mansfield Town
By Toby Lock
Published 5th Mar 2024, 18:30 GMT
Updated 5th Mar 2024, 21:41 GMT

Mansfield Town vs MK Dons - LIVE

21:40 GMT

FULL TIME! MK Dons have won it!

They don't lose here very often, but Mansfield have lost at home to MK Dons!

That Matt Dennis goal early in the second-half secures the win, but what a performance that was!

21:39 GMT

95 mins: Mansfield corner at the death

A big chance for the hosts

21:35 GMT

Stoppage time

Five minutes to be added on

21:35 GMT

90 mins: Wonderful save from Pym

Alex Gilbey should put the game to bed after Harrison holds up play really well, but Pym makes a brilliant save to deny him

21:28 GMT

83 mins: More Dons changes

7,414 in attendance here tonight as Dons make two more changes

Payne comes off for Robson, and MJ Williams is replaced by Cam Norman

21:26 GMT

81 mins: Pinball in MK Dons' area

Mansfield's corner causes havoc for MK Dons as they put in four do-or-die blocks to keep out, amongst others, Boateng in there for the home side

21:17 GMT

72 mins: Tomlinson over this time

Great football again from Harrison, this time he squares to Tomlinson on the edge of the box but he puts it over too

21:16 GMT

70 mins: More good football

Really nice stuff in the build-up again, Harrison and Tezgel involved as Lofthouse fires over the bar.

Two more subs for Mansfield as Quinn and Akins make way for Maris and former Dons cult hero Hiram Boateng

21:09 GMT

65 min: Bate takes aim

A long way out is the Leeds loanee but he shapes to shoot and unleashes from 25 yards, though it's harmlessly over the top

21:07 GMTUpdated 21:12 GMT

61 mins: A whole host of subs

Baily Cargill off, McLaughlin on

Swan off, Clarke on

Tom Nichols has also replaced Aaron Lewis

Dennis is making way for Ellis Harrison, and Dan Kemp is being replaced by Emre Tezgel

