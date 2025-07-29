Marschall makes League One move as White looks set for Orient

The goalkeeper is on the move again

Goalkeeper Filip Marschall has joined League One side Stevenage on a permanent basis.

The former MK Dons loanee had a torrid time at Stadium MK, conceding 14 goals in his six appearances in 2024, having joined from Aston Villa.

The shot-stopper had a much better time of it at Crewe last season where he kept 16 clean sheets in 46 League Two games, but his Dons curse came back to haunt him at Gresty Road when he dawdled on the ball, allowing Scott Hogan to close down his clearance to score the only goal in a 1-0 win for Paul Warne’s side.

He joins Alex Revell’s side on a permanent basis after six-and-a-half years at Villa Park.

Another ex-Dons loanee also appears to be on the move, destined for League One. Newcastle United’s Joe White bagged six goals in 35 appearances from St James’ Park last term, and was one of precious few positives from a dismal season from an MK Dons perspective.

The 22-year-old looks set for a season in the third tier with Leyton Orient, who finished 11th last time out.

White has a Magpies contract until the summer of 2027.