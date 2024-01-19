Marschall wants to get a second promotion with boss after joining Dons on loan

MK Dons third signing of the January window hopes to help the club in their fight for promotion

Filip Marschall

Goalkeeper Filip Marschall hopes he can replicate his previous promotion under Mike Williamson after he signed for MK Dons on loan from Aston Villa.

Marschall is the third signing of the January transfer window, and the third player to join having previously played for head coach Williamson in his previous job at Gateshead.

The 20-year-old made 39 appearances for Gateshead in two separate loan spells, including the second-half of the Heed's promotion winning campaign from the National League North in 2022.

Familiar with Williamson's style of play and the expectations of the club, Marschall hopes he can make a seamless transition into the side.

"I know it's a great club, I've heard a lot of good things from the players who have been here, and the staff who are here now," he said. "It's a big club, and ultimately we want to push to get promoted again.

"I want to be realistic, but this club is looking to go up and that's what I'm here to try and do.

"I like to use my feet a lot, like to play football. I do the same at Villa and did the same at Gateshead, and I know that's what the staff here want. I like to play out from the back, but we can't look away from the fact I'm a keeper, I have to make saves and be reliable. "

This term, he has made appearances for Villa U21s, but also made his first-team debut in their Europa Conference League game against Zrinjski Mostar in Bosnia and Herzegovina, which was drawn 1-1.

But with the lure of playing under Williamson for a third spell, this time in League Two, Marschall said it was an easy decision to join the club.