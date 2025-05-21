Martin credited with 'reinventing' MK Dons when he took charge

The former MK Dons head coach is still sought by one of his old clubs

With Rangers closing in on a new boss, former chairman Pete Winkelman has heaped praise on front runner Russell Martin for completely reinventing MK Dons.

The ex-Rangers defender took over from Paul Tisdale in November 2019, hanging up his playing boots in the process, to begin transforming the club on and off the field. Bringing in his possession-based style over a bumpy 18 months in charge, things were altered behind the scenes too as his philosophy filtered down into other elements of the organisation.

With the Glasgow giants now seemingly putting Martin atop their wishlist to take over at Ibrox, Winkelman told the Daily Record what they can expect from the former Dons boss.

“I’m a massive fan of Russ,” he said. “I gave him his first job in management straight from playing.

“And it’s one of the best decisions I’ve ever made. I wasn’t scared of giving guys their first job. I did it with Roberto and it was the same with Russ.

“I always took risks with managers but it was a really good risk appointing Russ because he reinvented our club. He didn’t just make us play better, he affected the culture of the club.

“He got us back on track with what I’ve always believed our club should be about. His philosophy guides everything, which means there’s a continuity of purpose there.”

He continued: “I was gutted to lose him but I didn’t stand in his way. I understood why he had to take the next job. He was on a mission to get to the Premier League and he got there.

“Rangers would be a great job for him. It’s a hard job with a lot of pressure. It’s one of the biggest in the country - and maybe it’s time for the pendulum to swing again in Glasgow.

“I’m really excited that Russ is in with a shout and I wish him every success in trying to get it.

“I think he’d be a fantastic acquisition. He’s about the whole club. He’s very good at getting everyone moving in the right direction together.”

Though one of his proteges starred on the other side of the city, Winkelman credited Martin with the development of Matt O’Riley.

He continued: “His football is wonderful to watch, the players play for him and he can spot a star.

“He was heavily involved in Matt O’Riley’s career, along with other players around that time like Scott Twine and Harry Darling. All of those came through with Russ.”