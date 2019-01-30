Martin did his research before MK Dons switch

It’s not just managers and scouts who do their research into the players they recruit - players do it too.

Russell Martin joined MK Dons on a free transfer earlier this month, barely a day after securing a release from his contract at Walsall, but did his homework when Paul Tisdale came calling for his services.

“I did a bit of research before hand, watched a few games, so I knew what I was coming in to,” he said after making his Stadium MK debut for the club on Tuesday night in the 2-1 win over Oldham.

The 33-year-old has four promotions under his belt in a glittering career. Martin, known primarily for his tenure at Norwich City, came into the Dons dressing room in the midst of a torrid run of form, but he said: “You wouldn’t have known – it’s a really good group of players. It has the potential to be a really good team.

“We’ve got some excellent young players, a manager and staff who have been there and done it too, with some experienced heads in the dressing room. It counts for a lot.

“It starts with hard work, togetherness, the process during the week, 100 per cent at it all the time, professionally with high standards. And we’ve got that in the group. If you do the right things all the time, things turn.”

Martin made his first appearance for the club on Saturday in the 1-0 defeat ot Grimsby Town at Blundell Park before making his second start in three days, keeping his place in the back line at Stadium MK for the win over Oldham - the club’s first since New Year’s Day.

Playing on the right of the three-man defence, taking over from injured George Williams, Martin’s attacking and overlapping abilities were on display, but after finding opportunities few and far between at Walsall, he admitted there is still more to come.

“I’m fairly versatile still!” he continued. “I like having the ball, playing out from the back and helping out with attacks. First and foremost, my job is to defend.

“I think I suit the way the manager wants to play and I hope I prove that in the time I’m here.

“I’ve got loads more to show, I’m still getting match sharp. I’ve not played for three or four weeks, so there is loads more to come from me.

“It has been an OK start and I hope we can kick on and improve.”