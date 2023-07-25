Martin mourned West Ham departure through his third MK Dons spell

David Martin admitted last season at MK Dons was not what he expected when he signed to return to the club for a third time. Pic: Jane Russell

Club legend David Martin admitted he spent the first six months at MK Dons last season still ‘mourning’ his departure from West Ham United in what was a mixed up return to Stadium MK.

The 36-year-old keeper was released by the Hammers last summer, and started training with Dons while seeking out a new club. But not long after joining the club for a third spell as a player, he was called upon to coach the goalkeepers when Lewis Price was diagnosed with testicular cancer - a job Martin said he was not keen to do.

It was an especially difficult time for Martin too, who said leaving his childhood club after three seasons in the top flight took him longer to get over than he expected.

Speaking on the Yours, Mine Away Podcast with Mark Howard, Martin said: “If I could have stayed at West Ham, I think I would have.

“But I understood they had three goalkeepers, and youngsters coming through. I genuinely want West Ham to do well, and from the outside it was the right decision for West Ham.

“But it took me, probably, about six months to get over it. I think I was in mourning. I felt really low.”

After a year on the sidelines as a coach and indeed assistant manager for a spell too, Martin left Dons earlier this summer and is back on the market again looking for a club, keen to get back to playing again.

“I just want to play football,” he added. “Of course, it has to be on the right terms - and that's playing. It needs to be the right location and the money has to be right to a certain degree. I've got a young family, so it needs to be worth me doing it.