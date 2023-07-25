News you can trust since 1981
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
BBC newsreader George Alagiah dies aged 67
TUI cancels all flights and holidays to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires
Jet2 cancels all flights to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires
Legendary singer Tony Bennett dies aged 96
Virgin Money to shut 39 branches, 255 jobs now at risk

Martin mourned West Ham departure through his third MK Dons spell

The former MK Dons keeper was speaking to fellow shot-stopper Mark Howard on the ‘Yours, Mine, Away Podcast’

By Toby Lock
Published 25th Jul 2023, 11:30 BST- 2 min read
David Martin admitted last season at MK Dons was not what he expected when he signed to return to the club for a third time. Pic: Jane RussellDavid Martin admitted last season at MK Dons was not what he expected when he signed to return to the club for a third time. Pic: Jane Russell
David Martin admitted last season at MK Dons was not what he expected when he signed to return to the club for a third time. Pic: Jane Russell

Club legend David Martin admitted he spent the first six months at MK Dons last season still ‘mourning’ his departure from West Ham United in what was a mixed up return to Stadium MK.

The 36-year-old keeper was released by the Hammers last summer, and started training with Dons while seeking out a new club. But not long after joining the club for a third spell as a player, he was called upon to coach the goalkeepers when Lewis Price was diagnosed with testicular cancer - a job Martin said he was not keen to do.

Most Popular

It was an especially difficult time for Martin too, who said leaving his childhood club after three seasons in the top flight took him longer to get over than he expected.

Speaking on the Yours, Mine Away Podcast with Mark Howard, Martin said: “If I could have stayed at West Ham, I think I would have.

“But I understood they had three goalkeepers, and youngsters coming through. I genuinely want West Ham to do well, and from the outside it was the right decision for West Ham.

“But it took me, probably, about six months to get over it. I think I was in mourning. I felt really low.”

After a year on the sidelines as a coach and indeed assistant manager for a spell too, Martin left Dons earlier this summer and is back on the market again looking for a club, keen to get back to playing again.

“I just want to play football,” he added. “Of course, it has to be on the right terms - and that's playing. It needs to be the right location and the money has to be right to a certain degree. I've got a young family, so it needs to be worth me doing it.

“But you know your worth and you know when you're ready to retire and I don't think I am.”

Related topics:David MartinStadium MKWest Ham UnitedCancer