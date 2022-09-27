Martin reflects on Dons’ infamous summer clear-out of 2017
A lot of familiar names were told to pack their bags by new manager Robbie Neilson
The break-up of Karl Robinson’s core side in 2017 was on the cards, according to David Martin.
The 36-year-old goalkeeper had spent seven years as Dons’ first choice until the appointment of Robbie Neilson in November 2016, and his departure swiftly followed at the end of the season. But he was not the only one.
Darren Potter, Dean Bowditch, Daniel Powell, Ben Reeves and George Baldock also followed Martin out the Stadium MK door having been regulars in the side for year under their former boss.
Most Popular
Advertisement
Coming a year after Dons’ relegation from the Championship in 2015/16 though, Martin said he had made up his mind about moving on from the club at the end of his contract before having the conversation with Neilson, who was in agreement with the keeper as he sought to blood future number one Lee Nicholls.
“In my mind, it was time to leave,” said Martin. “I think both myself and Robbie knew that.
“I had already started to make plans in my mind about the next step in my career, I'd moved house as well and I was starting to look out for what was next.
Advertisement
“It was an easy conversation to have with Robbie because he was thinking the same thing, and just look what Lee has gone on to do, not just here but at Huddersfield in the Championship now too.
“But leaving was about doing what was best for me at the time, and it worked out well because I had two good years at Millwall and three at West Ham.”
That latter spell at the Hammers though thrust Martin into the national spotlight, particularly when he kept a brilliant clean sheet in West Ham’s 1-0 win over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge. And it was a performance not only enjoyed by fans in London but also in Milton Keynes as Dons fans lauded ‘one of their own’ in the top flight.
And in the short time he has been back in view of the supporters in his new role, Martin said: “The fans have been brilliant with me since coming back.
Advertisement
“They don't forget and they have been so supportive of me since finding out I was back training, and then from the Watford game onwards when I've been out there with the keepers.”