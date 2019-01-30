Martin relieved to help Dons back to winning ways

Defender Russell Martin was happy to be given his first start at Stadium MK on Tuesday night, but was more pleased to help his new club pick up three points for the first time since New Year's Day.

The 33-year-old made his Dons debut in the 1-0 defeat at Grimsby on Saturday, before Tuesday's appearance at Stadium MK, where he was a part of the 2-1 win over Oldham.

Chuks Aneke and Kieran Agard both scored penalties in the win, before Tom Hamer's rocket pulled one back for the Latics. It made for a nervy finale, but Dons had the better chances late on, with Osman Sow and David Wheeler coming close to adding a third for Paul Tisdale's side.

Martin, who joined the club earlier in the transfer window from Walsall, admitted the game was far from a classic, but the result was the most important thing to come from the night.

"I've only just come here, pleased to get my first home start and win and all that stuff, but I think we'll get a lot better," said Martin afterwards. "That was the most important thing tonight – the three points. We've not been on the best of runs lately, so tonight was all about winning. We got it in the end. It could have been quite a difficult final 20 minutes but we managed it well. You wouldn't want it as tight as that every week.

"There was a big of anxiety from everyone, on the pitch and in the stands. It's understandable given the run we have been on. You can't just expect to turn up and beat teams in this league.

"As the nerves calmed down and I felt we were comfortable and in control – we could even have nicked another goal. If you're challenging for promotion, you have to get used to teams making it difficult for you, you've got to be ruthless and take your chances. It wasn't the greatest game to watch, but there were loads of positives to take as well.

"We started well, dominated possession, and they sat off us like a lot of teams will do. Teams are not going to do that for the whole game, they have to come out at some point and have a go, and fair play to Oldham, they did. They played well, but most importantly, we won."