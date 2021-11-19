Martin’s Stevenage sending off overturned after Dons appeal

Josh Martin has had his three-match suspension overturned and will be available to play against Burton Albion tomorrow (Saturday)

Josh Martin will be available for selection after MK Dons’ appeal to overturn his red card at Stevenage was overturned on Friday.

The on-loan Norwich City midfielder was shown a straight red card by referee Alan Young for alleged violent conduct after colliding with Stevenage’s Bruno Andrade on the stroke of half-time. Dons play for 75 minutes with 10 men, and would go on to finish the game with nine men when Harry Darling was sent off in extra time as Liam Manning’s side were beaten 2-1 and knocked out of the FA Cup.

An FA statement read: “An independent Regulatory Commission has removed Josh Martin’s three-match suspension following a successful claim of wrongful dismissal.

“The Milton Keynes Dons FC player was sent off for violent conduct during their Emirates FA Cup match against Stevenage FC on Tuesday.”