"Massive frustrations" for Appleton after MK Dons' first-half goals

The Shrews boss was frustrated with the goals his side conceded against MK Dons

Shrewsbury Town boss Michael Appleton felt his side shot themselves in the foot with two cheap first-half goals in the 2-1 defeat to MK Dons on Saturday.

Both Scott Hogan and Will Collar scored from close range to put Dons firmly in control at half-time against the struggling Shrews, still seeking their first home win of the season.

Appleton said his side left themselves too much to do after conceding two poor goals from his perspective.

“We probably gave ourselves to much to do in that first half," said Appleton afterwards. “Clearly, it’s a major disappointment to concede as early as we did and in the manner that we did. Massive frustrations at half-time, and I think rightly so in terms of they were the only two moments that they had in our box.”

“They are the type of goals that are really difficult for managers and coaches up and down the country to stomach in a way.

“Free headers in your box that lead to tap ins, especially four minutes in or whatever it is. That was difficult, and obviously the second goal was a poor one for them to get a shot off at the edge of the box.

“It was a little bit of luck from their part for it to go through people’s legs, and obviously I thought it was a half decent save to be fair.

“But they got one player in that area at that time, where we got three or four players, yet their player was able to stab it home.”