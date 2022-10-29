“Massive improvement”: Cumming on Cheltenham draw and Dons’ turnaround

Keeper Jamie Cumming has waited a while for his first league clean sheet of the season, and two came along in quick succession.

The 0-0 draw at Cheltenham was another relatively quiet afternoon for the Dons keeper as the visitors had the better of the chances at the Completely-Suzuki Stadium, with Will Grigg, Bradley Johnson, Mo Eisa and Zak Jules all coming close to taking all three points back to Milton Keynes.

Read More Dons held to a goal-less draw in lively draw with Cheltenham Town

Following their 2-0 win over Charlton on Tuesday though, it was important for Liam Manning’s side to continue to build momentum with a decent performance and something to show for their efforts in Gloucestershire, but while Cumming felt Dons should have come away with a consecutive win, he said the result was a positive sign.

He said: “Overall we're pleased with the performance, we probably should have won it on the balance of things, so it's a good thing.

“We got into a lot of good areas, we just need a bit more quality in the final third when we put it all together. I think we've shown massive improvement and we're really happy with the week we've had.

“When we stay in games at half-time, we know we're in with a chance to get at least something from the game, if not win it. We did that today.

“The main thing today was to get something from the game. After the result at Charlton, we knew we needed to get something from today. Now we have to continue building momentum in the cup games. We're looking forward to a week of training and then those cup games.

Advertisement

While it was another relatively quiet afternoon for him, Cumming was called into action with a brilliant diving save to deny James Olayinka’s effort fter it deflected off Jules - a save he hoped made for a good watch.

“It was a good save I think - hope it looked good anyway!” he said. “It took a deflection and I just about managed to get there. We gave them nothing really after that, a few half-chances from set-pieces.

Read More Belief not relief for Dons after Cheltenham draw