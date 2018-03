MK Dons clash with Bradford City has been postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.

Referee Ben Toner carried out a pitch inspection at 1pm, having earlier carried out preliminary checks of the Valley Parade pitch.

But after snow and rainfall in Yorkshire in the last few days, the referee determined the surface unplayable, with many fans already in Bradford for the game.

A date for the rearranged fixture will be announced in due course.