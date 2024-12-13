Match postponements need to be made earlier for everyone, says Lindsey

Holker Street | Getty Images

Dons travelled 880 miles for back-to-back away games without kicking a single ball

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

MK Dons boss Scott Lindsey felt his side’s game against Barrow could have been postponed days earlier after reports of Storm Darragh first broke.

The weather front hit these shores last Friday and into Saturday, and ripped the roof off a stand at Holker Street. With Dons’ squad already in the north-west, and supporters already on the road for the 242-mile trip to the Lake District, it was not until 10.30am that the game was postponed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To add insult to injury, it was the second long-distance away-day Dons supporters saw postponed for predicted storm weather, after their visit to Fleetwood two weeks earlier fell victim to Storm Bert, with the decision made at around 10.45am.

When asked about the timing of the decisions, and whether calls could have been made much earlier, Lindsey admitted he was powerless but to wait until the day of the game before seeing the game called off, despite the forewarning of Storm Darragh in particular making the match itself seem unlikely before their bus even left MK1.

“As soon as there was word of a storm, the decision could have been made then,” said Lindsey. “But unfortunately, I don't make these decisions, someone else does.

“It's another obstacle we've got to overcome in our quest. There's nothing we can do about it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We've gone up there, prepared, we were looking forward to the game but we got the call saying some of the roof of the stand had been ripped away because of the storm. It was unsafe for the supporters.”