Jamie Cumming made a strong start to life at MK Dons with a great showing against Portsmouth at Fratton Park

Jamie Cumming’s 89th minute save to deny Portsmouth’s Connor Ogilvie an equaliser earned Dons the three points, according to head coach Liam Manning.

Put straight into the starting line-up after signing on loan from Chelsea on Thursday, Cumming got several early touches with both his feet and his hands as Dons made a slow start at Fratton Park.

But as Dons grew in stature in the game, taking the lead through Mo Eisa before Theo Corbeanu’s stunning goal doubled the lead at the break, so did Cumming.

And his save, flying to his left to claw out Ogilvie’s header in the final minute of normal time was the match-winning moment, according to Manning.

“He was really solid,” said Manning of his new keeper. “People will say it's his job, but it was a match-winning save which got us over the line today.