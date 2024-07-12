"Max has a special profile": Gent coach on his new signing from MK Dons

Max Dean | Jane Russell

The Gent head coach was delighted with his new signing

Gent coach Wouter Vrancken praised his scouting department for highlighting Max Dean after they bought the 20-year-old from MK Dons.

Dean had a breakout campaign at Stadium MK last season, netting 19 goals in 34 appearances for the club as they missed out on promotion via the play-offs.

His performances though drew attention from several clubs, including French side Toulouse, but the striker saw his future in blue and white in Belgium, signing a deal to keep him at the club until 2028.

The Buffalos’ head coach was delighted with the signing, and heaped praise on his scouts for bringing Dean to his attention this summer.

Vrancken said: "Max has a special profile. An opportunistic type with a direct playing style. He radiates a lot of energy, does not hesitate in the box and scores easily with his left or right foot. It is a good thing that our scouting can also map out these types of players."

Speaking on his move, Dean said: "I am very happy with this great opportunity and am really looking forward to playing for the supporters of KAA Gent. Hopefully we will see each other soon and experience great times together. I can't wait to get started."