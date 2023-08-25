McCann predicted MK Dons would make good start in League Two

Grant McCann admitted he is not surprised by MK Dons’ strong start to the season.

The Doncaster Rovers boss brings his side to Stadium MK on Saturday with just a point to their name after the opening four games in League Two, while Dons have picked up three wins out of four following their relegation last term.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“They are a team that I think were expected to be in and around the top end of the league,” said McCann ahead of the game in Milton Keynes. “We understand they are a good team and have got good individuals. It’s down to what we do really.

“Yes, we understand their threats, but there has been a real focus on us this week.”

After suffering defeats to Harrogate Town, Newport County and Notts County this season, McCann said it is still too early to form any judgements on his side, who he backed to find form sooner rather than later.

He said “It’s early in the season, we haven’t got going yet, which is clear to see, particularly in the league. It’s been a disappointing start but we know it’s going to be a long, long season,

“I said when I came in there were going to be dips. We are having that right at the start.