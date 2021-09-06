McEachran can be ‘outstanding’ if Dons can keep him fit

Josh McEachran struggled with injuries during his time at Birmingham City but England U21s boss Lee Carsley believes Dons have an outstanding player on their hands

A fit and functioning Josh McEachran will be of real benefit to MK Dons, says one of his former coaches.

England U21s boss Lee Carsley will watch his side take on Kosovo at Stadium MK on Tuesday night, but knows the Dons midfielder well from his time on the coaching staff at Birmingham City.

McEachran was limited to just 10 appearances for the Blues in 18 month at St Andrews due to injury, and has already amassed 18 for Dons since first signing in March.

And after such a difficult time with injuries, Carsley hopes McEachran can stay fit at Stadium MK.

“Josh is a really good player as well as a nice guy,” he said. “When I've worked with him, he's struggled to keep fit but when he's played, he's outstanding. The way he passes. his balance, his technique is second to none.