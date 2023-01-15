McEachran is excited to team up again with former Birmingham team-mate

New Dons signing Jonathan Leko will bring something a bit different according to former Birmingham City team-mate Josh McEachran.

The pair will reunite at MK Dons after playing together briefly at St Andrews together, with Leko completing his move to Stadium MK on Friday night.

Racking up nearly 150 appearances in his career already, 23-year-old Leko is not known for his goal-scoring prowess, but McEachran said his attributes will greatly add to Dons’ attacking threat and is keen to see him hit the ground running in Milton Keynes.

“I was with him a bit at Birmingham, and he's a very good player. He's dynamic, unbelievable one-on-one and pops up with goals and that's what we need. He will bring a lot and I'm excited to see him play.

