McEachran is ready to put his pre-season nightmare behind him

Josh McEachran said the last six weeks have been a nightmare for him, after contracting Covid-19 and missing pre-season. He also hinted he is in line to get a start against Burton Albion on Tuesday night - his first of the season

Josh McEachran is in line for his first start of the season when MK Dons take on Burton Albion at the Pirelli Stadium tomorrow night, drawing to a close a ‘nightmare’ period in his career.

The 28-year-old re-signed with the club after his first deal expired over the summer, and with Dons heading to Burton on Tuesday for the Papa John’s Trophy, but it has been a difficult time for the former Chelsea man.

Ready to be announced as Dons’ latest signing, he contracted Covid-19 which left him on the sidelines until he was clear. His recovery from the virus too took time, but after a few appearances off the bench recently, McEachran says he is ready to go.

“The last six weeks have been an absolute nightmare, but I feel good now,” he said. “Hopefully I'll get 60, 70 minutes tomorrow and take it from there really.

“I was devastated to mis pre-season because that's your foundation. But the new gaffer has come in and the intensity has gone up, so that's only going to be good for me. Hopefully I can be a big part of things this season.”

Manning has also hinted at changes to his side for Tuesday night’s game (KO 7pm) as he looks to get a better view of his squad, rather than the regular starters he has selected in his first four matches in charge.

With McEachran being one of the lesser used players so far this season, he believes the game against Burton offers some of the squad players the opportunity to impress the manager and put themselves into contention for a starting role against Cheltenham Town in League One on Saturday.

He added :”The lads on the bench will hopefully get change to place tomorrow night. The gaffer hasn't seen everyone play, so it's a chance to show him why we all should start games. It's a great opportunity.