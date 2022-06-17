McEachran signs new deal to remain at MK Dons

Josh McEachran has put pen to paper on a new deal to keep him at MK Dons next season. The 29-year-old was out of contract at the end of last season but extends his 15-month stay at the club.

It was a ‘no-brainer’ for Josh McEachran to re-sign for MK Dons, the midfielder said.

The 29-year-old put pen to paper on a new contract to continue as a part of Liam Manning’s squad after spending 15 months at Stadium MK.

Especially in the second half of last season, McEachran became a key figure on Dons’ midfield alongside Conor Coventry.

The former Chelsea and Birmingham City man has made more than 50 appearances for the club, and was out of contract at the end of the season. Dons put forth a deal to keep the midfielder at the club for next term, a contract he said made sense for him to sign.

“It was a no brainer for me,” McEachran said. “I am glad to get it sorted before pre-season and I am really looking forward to continuing my career here.

“We are all just looking to build on the positives of last season. Unfortunately we just missed out but we’ve still got a young and talented squad and the experiences we’ve been through will only help us out moving forwards.”

McEachran contracted Covid this time last summer, forcing him out of pre-season training with the squad, and meant he was playing catch-up with his fitness for several months afterwards after suffering longer-term effects from the virus.

This season though, McEachran will be fit and ready to report for pre-season training, which gets underway on Monday.