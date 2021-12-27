McEachran stars in Dons’ Boxing Day win over Lincoln City

Josh McEachran put in one of his best performances in a Dons shirt at Lincoln on Boxing Day

While headlines will go to Scott Twine after his last minute winner secured Dons a come-from-behind victory over Lincoln City, Liam Manning was equally impressed with the showing from midfielder Josh McEachran at Sincil Bank.

The 28-year-old, making his 20th appearance of the season, has grown in stature and importance in Liam Manning’s side recently and put in his best performance in a Dons shirt in the 3-2 win on Boxing Day.

Twine netted twice at Sincil Bank as Dons came from 2-0 down to win and move up to seventh, but McEachran’s industrious performance in the centre of the park allowed both Twine and Matt O’Riley, who scored Dons’ equaliser, the freedom to use their creative abilities to drag Dons back onto the scoreboard.

Speaking last month, McEachran admitted he was still trying to get back to full strength following contracting Covid in the summer, but his showing against Lincoln was a sign, according to Manning, that he was getting back to his best again.

“In the second half he played a big role,” said Dons’ head coach. “He got hold of the ball, got us on the front foot and took on responsibility.